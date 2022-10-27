Watch CBS News
Watch: AG Shapiro announces arrests in child sex abuse cases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will announce arrests and criminal charges in multiple child sex abuse cases across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. 

  • Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022
  • Time: 11:00 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
