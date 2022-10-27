Watch: AG Shapiro announces arrests in child sex abuse cases
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will announce arrests and criminal charges in multiple child sex abuse cases across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia
- Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
