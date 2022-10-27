Watch: AG Shapiro announces arrests in child sex abuse cases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will announce arrests and criminal charges in multiple child sex abuse cases across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022



Thursday, October 27, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m.

