South Jersey police search for suspect seen disabling Ring camera before breaking into home

Police in South Jersey are searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing a Washington Township home on New Year's Eve and trying to rob two others.

Police in Washington Township say the suspect climbed onto an AC unit to disconnect the Ring doorbell camera before breaking into the home and taking off with a jewelry box.

He also attempted to rob two others in the area of Freedom Road, Valley Run Drive and Constitution Road, according to police.

All three incidents happened on New Year's Eve between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Police say the family who live in the home that was robbed was away.

The suspect can be seen wearing dark clothing, a mask and blue gloves and was armed with a screwdriver.

Washington Township Police

Greg Richards lives in the neighborhood.

"I think he had a plan, he was just checking houses, he knew what he was doing," Richards said.

As Washington Township police continue to search for the man seen in the video, they are asking for the public's help to identify him. Residents in the neighborhood said they remain on alert.

"It's surprising, hasn't happened around this area before, and I said I'm going to keep my eye out for this guy, whoever it is," Richards said.

Karen Mazza also lives in the area and is now one of many making sure to lock her doors and check her security cameras, not wanting to take any chances with her family's safety.

"It's very, very sad because this is a nice area, everybody is so nice," Mazza said, "and you really don't have to worry, you know, until these crazy people come out."