A rash of car break-ins in Bucks County has neighborhood feeling "violated"

WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are urging people to lock their car doors after a number of break-ins earlier this week. The group is organized, but the targets are random.

Police say it's rare to have one break-in a night, but this week, they had more than two dozen in a few hours.

"It's really creepy and you do feel violated," Liz McGovern said. "You just don't understand it. It's like, why would you do that?"

Residents in the Fairways subdivision are left stunned and confused.

Early Wednesday morning, thieves hit six communities, breaking into 25 cars. One of them was McGovern's.

"When I was taking a walk with my older daughter and we were coming back," McGovern said, "and I noticed my garage clicker was outside of my car and thankfully, it was broken, so they were trying to open my garage door and they couldn't open it"

Four cars were also stolen. All of the thefts and break-ins have one thing in common.

"We believe this group is organized and they map out certain regions they're going to go to," Warrington Police Chief Dan Friel said. "We have noticed that all cars that they've gotten into are unlocked. There's no forced entry."

Two of the stolen cars have been found. In addition to the car break-ins, four homes were also burglarized.

Friel says if you have a garage door opener in your unlocked car, thieves can easily get into your house.

"If the interior door to that residence was unlocked, they could go into your house and burglarize it," Friel said. "That happened on four occasions."

For McGovern, it's a hard lesson to learn.

"It's a bad feeling because you don't want to not trust people because overall, at least I am, I trust everybody so it's kind of upsetting," McGovern said.

No one has been arrested. Police are now trying to figure out if this group is connected to similar thefts elsewhere in Bucks County, and New Jersey.