PPA will start issuing tickets Monday to drivers caught on camera speeding in Philadelphia school zones

When the warning period for the Philadelphia Parking Authority's school-zone speed camera enforcement program comes to an end Monday, drivers caught speeding in several city school zones will be hit with fines of $100 or more.

The 60-day warning period began back in February in the following school zones:

John B. Stetson Middle School: E. Allegheny Ave. (A to B Streets)

KIPP North Philadelphia Charter School: N. 16th St. (Cumberland to Huntingdon)

Widener Memorial School: W. Olney Ave. (N. Broad to N. 16th)

High School of the Future: W. Girard Ave. (N. 39th to N. 40th)

William L. Sayre High School: Walnut St. (S. 58th to S. 59th)

The PPA said these schools were chosen to launch the school zone speed camera pilot program because dozens of crashes, several of which were fatal, were reported across the five locations between 2019 and 2023.

Starting Monday, April 20, tickets will be issued to drivers caught speeding in the zones when flashers are active during morning and afternoon school hours. Cameras won't be activated during holidays.

According to the PPA, fines for drivers caught going 11-19 mph over the speed limit are $100. Tickets increase to $125 for drivers who go 20-29 mph over the posted speed limit and to $150 for anyone caught driving 30 mph or more over the limit.

"In a city where 4 children are hit by a driver while walking each week, we must make bold moves to bolster traffic safety on dangerous roads around our school buildings," said Philadelphia City Councilman Isaiah Thomas, who sponsored legislation that expands the city's automated speed enforcement program. "I was proud to get this legislation passed and am grateful to the experts at OTIS and the PPA for their hard work getting this program operational."

Other active speed enforcement corridors in Philadelphia include Route 1/Roosevelt Boulevard and Route 611/Broad Street. The Warning period for Route 13/Frankford Avenue ends on June 12, 2026.