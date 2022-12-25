Bucks County police need help bringing dog home for Christmas

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A four-legged friend needs your help finding back home for Christmas. Warrington Township police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a black lab.

The dog was found in Warrington Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Guinea Lane.

Warrington Township police say the dog is male, mostly black and has a white chest and paws.

The dog is currently at Warminster police kennels.

Please contact Warminster police at (215) 672-1000.