Bucks County police need help bringing dog home for Christmas
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A four-legged friend needs your help finding back home for Christmas. Warrington Township police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a black lab.
The dog was found in Warrington Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Guinea Lane.
Warrington Township police say the dog is male, mostly black and has a white chest and paws.
The dog is currently at Warminster police kennels.
Please contact Warminster police at (215) 672-1000.
