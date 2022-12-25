Watch CBS News
Local News

Bucks County police need help bringing dog home for Christmas

By Andreas Copes

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Wet New Year's
NEXT Weather: Wet New Year's 03:13

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A four-legged friend needs your help finding back home for Christmas. Warrington Township police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a black lab.

The dog was found in Warrington Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Guinea Lane.

black-dog.png

Warrington Township police say the dog is male, mostly black and has a white chest and paws.

The dog is currently at Warminster police kennels. 

Please contact Warminster police at (215) 672-1000.

First published on December 25, 2022 / 11:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.