South Jersey county launches initiative to bridge communication between police, people with special needs

Many drivers in Camden County are being shown more compassion behind the wheel, especially during a traffic stop.

Officials launched the Blue Envelope Initiative with the goal of creating a safer and more helpful communication between police officers and individuals with special needs.

"These blue envelopes will definitely help reduce stress and anxiety for autistic individuals during traffic stops. By alerting officers to their condition, it cuts out all the guesswork," Grace MacAulay, the Camden County Prosecutor, said.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and County Commissioners unveiled the initiative Tuesday on the first day of Autism Acceptance Month.

Police said the blue envelope will provide officers with more information, and better communication leads to better outcomes.

"It tells our officers that we are dealing with someone with a neurodiversity issue, that makes the encounter safer for not only the driver or the occupants but also for the officers," Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said.

The front of the envelope tells drivers what to expect during the stop, and on the back are tips for officers to make it easier to interact with people with autism, or neurodivergent drivers. Inside the envelope, drivers can have all their important documents in one place.

Twenty-four-year-old John Sztenderowicz got his license nearly two years ago, and his mom said one of her worries was if he ever got stopped by a cop.

"So having blue envelope and knowing it's there, it makes me feel 1,000 times better," Patricia Sztenderowicz said.

Officials said the envelope is a simple, yet effective way to reduce stress, while also helping officers learn more about a driver's disability.

"We want everybody treated with dignity and respect and this Blue Envelope Program is a big step in that direction," Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli said.

The blue envelopes will be available at police stations in the county, at hospitals and on the county's website.