Warm and muggy conditions bring increased chance for thunderstorms

The clouds rolled in on Saturday, with highs around 90-degrees.

Overnight, expect those clouds to increase, with a slight chance of a scattered sprinkle or rogue shower.

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday begins a more active weather pattern, especially Sunday evening, where rounds of showers and thunderstorms will move through the entire area.

Expect warm and muggy conditions, with highs in the low to middle 80s across much of the Delaware Valley.

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Sunday turns noticeably more humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points climbing into the 70s.

Clouds will thicken through the day, with most showers and thunderstorms holding off until Sunday evening or Sunday night.

Several rounds of storms are then expected through Monday, bringing tropical moisture and the potential for heavy rainfall.

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday appears to be the most active day, with repeated downpours that could lead to flash flooding, especially along and northwest of I-95 and across northern New Jersey.

CBS News Philadelphia

Northern New Jersey is under a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall, while the rest of the region is under a Marginal Risk.

A few storms near and north of Philadelphia could also produce damaging wind gusts. Additional showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through much of next week as the front slows or stalls nearby.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast

Sunday: Showers late. High 86, Low 75

Monday: Showers and storms. High 84, Low 77

Tuesday: Scattered storms. High 87, Low 71

Wednesday: Scattered storms. High 87, Low 72

Thursday: Storms continue. High 92, Low 76

Friday: Stray storms possible. High 91, Low 77

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