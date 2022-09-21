Watch CBS News
Philadelphia police identify man killed in Germantown triple shooting

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Germantown has left a 27-year-old man dead. Police identified the man as Walter Lyons of Philadelphia. 

Police said it happened shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Queen Lane.

Police said Lyons was shot multiple times to his head and chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

A 23-year-old man was also shot several times in his chest and rushed to the hospital, police said. He was placed in critical but stable condition.

A third victim is a 29-year-old man who was shot once in his right hip. Police say he's in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 4:13 PM

