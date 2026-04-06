Children of fallen Berks County, Pennsylvania, fire chiefs vow to carry on their fathers' legacies

Standing inside the firehouse where she grew up, Brittany Shick is still trying to process the loss of her father.

"Best mentor I could've ever asked for. Best father I could've ever asked for," she said.

Assistant Chief Robert Shick was killed over the weekend alongside Fire Chief Jeff Buck while the two men were helping search for a missing woman in Berks County. Investigators say they were struck by a driver who now faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

For 32-year-old Brittany Shick, the grief also accompanies a sense of responsibility.

She joined the Walnuttown Fire Company at 14, following in her father's footsteps. Now, she says, continuing his work is part of honoring both men.

"As much as I told my guys I don't know if I can do this again, I know that I have to — in his honor, and in Jeff's honor," she said.

That same commitment is shared by Chad Buck, the 24-year-old son of Chief Jeff Buck and also a firefighter in the department.

"He's always been there. He's taught me everything I know," Chad Buck said.

Now, standing beside his father's gear, he says he's thinking about how to carry that legacy forward.

"His entire legacy … some shoes that I'm going to have trouble filling, but I'll eventually try," he said.

Chad Buck described his father as "quite literally a superhero," saying the example he set — along with Shick's — will continue to guide the department.

Inside the firehouse, flowers now fill the space where both men spent decades serving their community. Along Kutztown Road, crosses and small tributes — including a pair of Crocs in honor of Buck's signature footwear — mark the spot where they were killed.

"He always wore Crocs ... even to fire calls," said Jennifer Buck, the chief's wife.

Jennifer and Jeff Buck were going to celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary later in April.

"We're all living a nightmare," she said. "I know we are going to have to lean on each other … because they are our second family."

Brittany Shick said the sense of community is what's currently helping her make it through each day, and she plans on carrying her father in her heart each time she suits up.

"I have to fill some very, very big shoes around this firehouse, but I know with the support from my crew here, when I'm ready, I can do it," Brittany Shick said.