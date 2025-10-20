Voter registration deadline is today in Pennsylvania

Today is the voter registration deadline in Pennsylvania, and election officials say every vote counts.

As the city gears up for the November municipal election, one of the biggest races on the ballot is who will be the next District Attorney of Philadelphia. While the D.A.'s race is expected to draw major attention across the city, residents must first make sure they're registered to vote.

Chair of City Commissioners Omar Sabir, along with city leaders and block captains, was out early Monday morning at SEPTA's 52nd and Market Street Station urging residents to register before midnight and highlighting why this deadline is so important.

To register to vote in Pennsylvania, you must:

• Be a U.S. citizen for at least one month before the election

• Be a city resident and live in your election district for at least 30 days

• Be 18 years old by Election Day — November 4

Today's voter registration must be completed online by 11:59 p.m. or submitted in person or by mail by 5 p.m. at your county election office.

Satellite election offices across the city are also open to help residents register, request mail-in ballots, or drop them off ahead of Election Day.

Election officials are also putting out a call for poll workers. Philadelphians can earn up to $295 for working the polls on Election Day.