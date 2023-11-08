Special story of love: Viral TikTok of Jefferson student raises awareness about Alzheimer's disease

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tattoo reveal goes viral and is now helping raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease and the walk that's coming up this Saturday. It's about a daughter's love for her dad who has Alzheimer's.

She's a student at Jefferson University and now, she also has a new mission.

Isabel Prentice never gets sick of watching the TikTok video that made her an international sensation.

"It was global," she said. "I got people from all the way across the world."

Prentice shared the touching moment on social media. In the video, she shows her 73-year-old father, who has Alzheimer's disease, the tattoo she designed for him.

CBS News Philadelphia.

The touching moment quickly went viral and she was flooded with messages of support.

"It's not nice knowing other people are going through it, but it's really comforting," Prentice said.

She is among millions of family members going through the agonizing ordeal of watching a loved one fade away.

"Every couple of months it just worsens," Prentice said. "It's hard knowing that this disease is affecting him in such a way."

She is a student at Jefferson's fashion school hoping to follow in her father's footsteps. Like her dad who was in the shoe industry, Prentice has an eye for detail and always has him in the back of her mind.

"He's such a caring and warm and loving person," she said. "His humor always made me laugh."

Now she said he's enjoying his newfound recognition.

"He loves the fame, he loves being super cool on TikTok," Prentice said.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Their time sailing was a special memory that was designed into the tattoo of waves.

"Sometimes his memory will come and it will go," Prentice said. "They just represent how everything keeps going and it keeps moving on, everything comes and goes with waves."

Tough life lessons for a 19-year-old who has a new mission to raise money and awareness to fight Alzheimer's disease.

Prentice has a team for the Walk to End Alzheimer's and proceeds from the fashion school's pop-up sale will go to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

A tattoo reveal for her father who has #alzheimers goes viral And now Isabel Prentice is on a mission to #EndAlzheimers... Posted by Stephanie Stahl on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

A daughter's love now with a new mission and shared with the world.

Prentice will be at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday for the Alzheimer's walk