Noise from Vineland, New Jersey, data center prevents neighbors from enjoying their homes, lawsuit claims

An AI data center in Vineland, New Jersey, remains an active construction site, but some neighbors say they have reached their breaking point.

Officials say two neighbors have now filed a lawsuit over the ongoing noise outside their homes.

"Around midnight, there's a lot of loud humming noises," said Tallis West.

West has lived in his home off Pennsylvania Avenue in Vineland for the past six years. He's not part of the lawsuit, but says the data center at Lincoln and Sheridan avenues emits a loud industrial humming noise, which goes on and off at different times of day.

"Outside is not even enjoyable to sit outside because of the noise sometimes. So the neighbors are right because we can't enjoy being outside anymore," West said.

The data center is owned and operated by DataOne USA LLC. The company tells CBS News Philadelphia it's aware of the recently filed lawsuit regarding noise concerns but can't comment because of ongoing legal proceedings.

In a statement, the company said in part, "In recent months, we have been actively working with local stakeholders to address community concerns. We have already implemented a number of noise mitigation measures and continue to evaluate additional improvements on an ongoing basis as construction activities are completed. We remain committed to constructive dialogue and being a valuable and responsible member of the community for the long term."

Opponents have had protests across the Garden State, and more than 80 data centers now exist in New Jersey.

On Wednesday, Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced a plan that she says will hold the centers accountable and protect communities. She says they need to pay their fair share, shifting costs away from residents, and develop community benefit agreements.

"Deals that will require data centers to address issues like noise, light and pollution. Deals to invest in surrounding towns' schools, housing, whatever those towns decide that they most need," Sherrill said.

Sherrill's plan includes four key pillars, according to a news release from her office: