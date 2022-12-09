Watch CBS News
Video: Philadelphia police search for four homicide suspects

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding four suspects connected to a homicide in Northeast Philadelphia. The murder of a 37-year-old man happened on the evening of Nov. 27 on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street.

The victim was found shot in the head. Police identified him as Espolito Sanchez.

Police say the four suspects were traveling in a dark-colored 2014 to 2019 Toyota Highlander. There was another person in the car, but they were not caught on camera. All five fled on Ryan Avenue towards Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police released further details about the suspects. All four can be seen in dark clothes and are estimated to be in their 20s or 30s. One of the suspects has a distinct tattoo on the right side of the neck below the right ear. Further details can be seen in the video below:

Homicide 77xx Fairfield St DC 22 15 085810 by PhiladelphiaPolice on YouTube

Police ask you not to approach them but call 911 instead. 

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.

