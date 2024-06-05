Video shows Atlantic City police officer run into smoke-filled home to save teenager, family pets

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An Atlantic City, New Jersey, police officer is being hailed for his heroism after rescuing a teenager and four family pets from a house fire last month.

On June 4, the Atlantic City Police Department released dramatic video from Officer Riley Flynn's body camera, which showed the officer run into a home on the 800 block of North Maryland Avenue multiple times to bring a 17-year-old girl, three dogs and one cat to safety after a fire started in the kitchen.

The department said Flynn was patrolling the area back on May 26 when he came across a "commotion" outside the home and saw smoke and the teenager hanging out of a second-floor window.

Video shows Flynn quickly talking to the group of people outside the home, who told him they couldn't get inside. The body-worn cameras captured the moment Flynn kicked down the front door and ran into the smoke-filled home as smoke alarms blared.

Once he found the teenager and led her outside, Flynn ran back into the house several times until all the pets were out.

"I commend Officer Flynn for his quick actions in not only rescuing a teenager but also going back inside to rescue the animals who I know are part of their family," Chief James Sarkos said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The department said the teen girl and Flynn, who can be heard on video coughing several times from the smoke, were treated at the scene by paramedics.

According to the ACPD, the Atlantic City Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.