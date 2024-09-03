Vice President Kamala Harris, Tim Walz to visit Pittsburgh this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is coming back to Pittsburgh this week while her running mate Tim Walz barnstorms Pennsylvania.

Thursday's visit will come just days after being in town for a Labor Day campaign event alongside President Biden. It was their first joint campaign event since Biden dropped out of the presidential race and Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.

This will be Harris' 10th trip to Pennsylvania this year, according to the White House. CBS News' Nidia Cavazos reported, citing sources, on Tuesday that Harris will travel to Pittsburgh to prepare for the presidential debate and remain in the state until then. The debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump is set for Sept. 10 in Philadlephia.

Walz is also coming to the area this week, making several stops across Pennsylvania. He'll come to Pittsburgh on Wednesday for a "political engagement" in the afternoon. It's his first solo trip to the battleground state since joining the Harris-Walz ticket, the campaign said.

Trump, the Republican nominee for president, has made numerous trips to Pennsylvania this year, including a rally last week in Johnstown.

It's unclear what time Harris will be arriving and what her stop in Pittsburgh will entail.

President Biden and Vice President Harris' Labor Day campaign event in Pittsburgh

Biden and Harris spoke Monday evening at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 5 on Pittsburgh's South Side.

During her remarks, Harris said that U.S. Steel should remain domestically owned, echoing Biden's opposition to the company's planned sale to the Japanese company Nippon Steel.

When Biden visited the United Steelworkers headquarters in Pittsburgh earlier this year, he promised that U.S. Steel would remain an American company.