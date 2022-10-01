Watch CBS News
New vehicle on Philadelphia streets promotes Veterans Crisis Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new vehicle on the streets of Philadelphia could prove to be a lifesaver for veterans. The vehicle is promoting the Veterans Crisis Line.

The VA Medical Center hopes veterans who see the van will remember the phone number and use it in times of crisis.

That number is 988 and people are on hand 24 hours a day to help veterans going through mental health challenges. 

You can also call 988 if you need to talk to someone even if you aren't a veteran.

