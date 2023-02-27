Watch CBS News
Verbal argument leads to double shooting in Brewerytown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people are recovering after a shooting in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood Monday morning. The double shooting happened on the 2700 block of West Girard Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Police say a man and a woman were arguing when another man intervened. The two men got into a verbal argument, at which point one shot the other in the forearm.

The woman suffered a graze wound to her thigh, authorities say.

Police say the man and the woman were taken to Temple Hospital.

No further information on any arrests at this point.

