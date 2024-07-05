VEG is creating a new culture within the pet care industry

Welcome to the "VEG-olution"! The Veterinarian Emergency Group, also known as V.E.G., is not just another veterinary clinic; They have created a new culture within the pet care industry.

Your pet's care begins way before you enter V.E.G.'s doors. After a quick call with a V.E.G. Veterinarian to confirm V.E.G. is the appropriate destination for your pet, you will both bypass triage and will be seen by the veterinarian immediately. This commitment to rapid response ensures that all pets receive timely and effective treatment.

Behind V.E.G.'s doors is a comprehensive facility designed to cater to the needs of all pets from pups to exotics to farm friends. The experienced veterinarians and technicians get a little playful themselves by calling themselves" VEGgies". They are trained in the nuances of treating your exotic and domestic species. This diversity in expertise ensures that every pet receives the appropriate care tailored to their specific needs. V.E.G. is fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology such as advanced X-ray and imaging devices, allowing accurate diagnostics in addition to their advanced surgical room.

The culture of V.E.G. is an anomaly in their approach to keeping you close to your pet throughout their entire stay, from triage to discharge. You will be taken into the exam space consisting of an open floorplan allowing the security for your pet's emotional comfort to be their priority; second to their emergency care.

Furthermore, they provide individual rooms featuring pull-out beds where you can stay overnight with your pet if care requires the extra time. It's just another way that V.E.G. portrays empathy for the both of you.

One of the strongest assets of V.E.G. Philadelphia is their Blood Donor Program. They saw a need in the lack of blood products for pets during blood transfusions and they are now able to fully provide the care your pet needs in the most crucial times.

As we know, emergencies don't adhere to a schedule, and therefore, neither does V.E.G when your pet's care is needed most. So, when emergencies happen, now you have a place that helps people and their pets when they need it most. V.E.G. is open 24/7 and 365 days of the year. There are over 75 hospitals nationwide, including 3 here in Pennsylvania. For more information, visit VEG.com to find a location near you.