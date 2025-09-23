Young athletes practice on new turf field at South Philadelphia's Vare Recreation Center for first time

City officials, community leaders, and members of the Philadelphia Eagles gathered Tuesday night to celebrate the grand opening of a brand-new turf field at Vare Recreation Center in South Philadelphia, a space many are calling the best in the city.

The field is more than a sports facility; it's a symbol of pride, purpose and possibility for the young athletes who call it home.

"It's bigger than me," said Anthony Meadows, president of the Sigma Sharks Youth Organization. "It's more about these guys behind me and these kids that we coach and we've had the opportunity to kind of introduce to the game of football."

Founded in 1992 by the Nu Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, the Sigma Sharks have served as a youth development and cultural enrichment program for boys and girls in Philadelphia. Meadows says he's seen Vare evolve from a forgotten facility into a field of dreams.

"The old Vare wasn't a place that you really could be proud of," he said. "The building was being held together by chains. … The field had a bunch of dirt."

The transformation was made possible through Rebuild, a $500 million initiative by the city of Philadelphia to renovate neighborhood facilities, especially in historically underserved communities.

On hand for the celebration were Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean, mascot Swoop, and the Eagles cheerleaders, who helped host a youth football clinic with the Sigma Sharks.

The event gave kids a chance to learn football fundamentals in a safe, welcoming space regardless of experience level.

"I feel like this field gives him a home," said Doreatha Glenn, a Sigma Sharks mom. "I used to remember this community center, and it wasn't the best, and a lot of events used to happen here because the people still wanted to support the community. And now we can in a great building with a great field."

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who represents the 2nd Council District, says the upgraded space gives young athletes a reason to stay in the neighborhood and take pride in it.

"It's like a good space where we're going to get better and try to train for the next level," athlete Rockhala Monroe said.

As the celebration continued into the evening, the sound of cleats on turf and laughter in the air served as the soundtrack of progress.

"Now you hear everybody running around and having a good time," Meadows said. "That's what it's all about."