Man dies in wood chipper accident in Lower Southampton Township, Pennsylvania, police say
A man died in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in an accident involving a wood chipper Monday afternoon, officials said.
Police and other first responders were called to the first block of Valley View Drive in Lower Southampton Township Monday around 4:40 p.m., according to a post by police on Facebook.
The man in his 60s got stuck in the machine and died, Lower Southampton police said. Officials have not released his name.