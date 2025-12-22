Watch CBS News
Man dies in wood chipper accident in Lower Southampton Township, Pennsylvania, police say

A man died in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in an accident involving a wood chipper Monday afternoon, officials said. 

Police and other first responders were called to the first block of Valley View Drive in Lower Southampton Township Monday around 4:40 p.m., according to a post by police on Facebook

The man in his 60s got stuck in the machine and died, Lower Southampton police said. Officials have not released his name. 

