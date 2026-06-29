Pennsylvania county goes big for U.S.' semiquincentennial, Valley Forge National Historical Park's birthday

Five days before America's official 250th birthday party, one Pennsylvania county kicked off the week celebrating both the semiquincentennial and Valley Forge National Historical Park's 50th birthday party.

Dozens gathered outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown on Monday to kick off one of the most patriotic weeks in U.S. history. There was free food from three different food trucks, and a DJ filled the space with upbeat music.

There was a shaved ice sculpture, Methacton High School cheerleaders and Monty the Fox, the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board mascot.

Many shared how Monday hit home.

"I grew up in this area," Madeline Runco, who now lives in Silver Springs, Maryland, said. "My husband grew up in this area. So, to be a part of something about the 250 of the country, to bring the kids to that, it felt important to bring a piece of our life."

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"It was wonderful," Kiran Padgaonkar of Lansdale said. "It was a great start, and you have a lot of good crowd here."

Dab Zim is a historian and social studies teacher.

"I believe in what's going on here, and I studied it," Zim said. "I worked at Valley Forge, and I'm part of the local Hatfield commission for the 250 commission, and I just felt like I wanted to be part of this."

There was also much reflection on America turning 250.

"I think about our independence, being able to live in a country that allows us to prosper and do what we need to do to be successful," Trinity Hall of Abington said.