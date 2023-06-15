Hepatitis vaccines available across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Vaccines to help prevent hepatitis A and B are available in Philadelphia pharmacies, as the Philadelphia Department of Public Health's Viral Hepatitis Program aims to eliminate hepatitis B and C in the city.

Hepatitis A, B and C were reported as the most common viruses to cause liver disease in the U.S. The health department listed symptoms to include fever, nausea, jaundice and abdominal pain. They said hepatitis B and C could cause a chronic or lifelong disease including liver cancer or death.

Around 5% of Philadelphia residents have been affected by hepatitis A, B or C, according to the health department, but the vaccine can help prevent hepatitis A and hepatitis B.

Did you know hepatitis A and hepatitis B vaccines are available in Philadelphia pharmacies? Learn more about hepatitis vaccines and pharmacy locations. https://t.co/6JYDpYlI1P — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) June 15, 2023

Hepatitis A is very contagious and can be spread by as little as close contact with people, however, hepatitis B and C spread through blood and semen, with hepatitis B having the ability to spread through vaginal fluid.

The Viral Hepatitis Program looks to improve clinical and prevention activities, show practices for vaccinations, encourage testing and to reduce transmission to babies during birth.

The health department recommended practicing safer sex and said to avoid sharing things, like razors and toothbrushes, in order to protect against these diseases.

The CDC also recommended adults 18 or older get tested for hepatitis B and C, at least once.

For more information on hepatitis B and hepatitis C prevention and where to be treated, visit phillyhepatitis.org. To learn more and to see where you can get vaccinated, visit hepcap.org