Venezuelan community in Philadelphia gathers for prayer service amid uncertainty back home

Members of the Venezuelan community in Philadelphia gathered Sunday for a prayer service at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Logan Square, where people filled the pews holding rosaries and Venezuelan flags. The Mass was celebrated entirely in Spanish and focused on prayer, reflection and solidarity amid ongoing uncertainty in Venezuela.

"Basically, yesterday was a lot of emotions for us," said Elizabeth Arellano, who attended the service with her husband and children.

Arellano said she came to the United States nearly 10 years ago but said her connection to Venezuela remains strong. Her parents still live in the town of La Grita.

"Right now it's a lot of questions," she said.

She and others at the service said recent developments have sparked optimism after decades of hardship in the country.

"It is the beginning of the end for so many years … misery, hunger, and a lot of people who die fighting for our freedom," Arellano said.

Her husband, Alan Ladd, said the biggest concern for families like theirs is the ability to return home.

"Ultimately, no matter which side of the political scale you're on, that's what matters most," Ladd said. "That they're happy and they can physically go home without fear."

Many attendees said their families in Venezuela have limited access to reliable information, adding to the anxiety.

"Nothing is clear there," Arellano said. "The media there is shut down, so they don't receive more news than what we share with them."

Gladis Avila, who came to the U.S. in 2002, said nearly all of her family and friends still live in Venezuela. She said the weight of the situation has lasted for decades.

"It's not just one year, two years. It's 25 years," Avila said. "The same situation. We need to go back home."

As she spoke, Avila became emotional.

"My brothers, my sisters … we're supposed to be together," she said.

Organizers of the prayer service encouraged community members to gather peacefully, verify information before sharing it, and remain united during what they described as a critical and uncertain moment for the country.