U.S. Mint reveals coins are getting a makeover for America's 250th birthday

In an ode to America's 250th birthday, the U.S. Mint is redesigning several circulating coins.

The dime, quarter and half dollar are getting a makeover for the semiquincentennial.

The U.S. Mint shares the designs that reflect major historic points in the country, from the Mayflower to the Gettysburg Address.

They're called one-year type coins, meaning these same designs won't be struck once 2026 ends.

"They're out there in circulation. Certain banks are giving them out, but I would encourage people to request them from your bank," Paul Hollis, 41st director of the U.S. Mint, said, "but just to be aware, it's kind of like a treasure hunt to find them out in circulation."

There's always a Philly connection. The Philadelphia Mint manufactures the dime, nickel and half dollars.