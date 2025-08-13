Philadelphia yoga studio owner takes pride in making everyone feel welcome

Achola Simpkins has been effortlessly leading yoga classes at her studio in South Philadelphia for the past five years. Simpkins encourages health, wellness and inclusion one inhale and one exhale at a time at Uprising: Arts, Culture and Movement.

"This building that we're in now actually was a yoga studio previously," Simpkins said. "It was just so filled with community. It was incredibly diverse — men, women, children, all body shapes and sizes — and when I found out it was closing, I knew I couldn't lose that, so I said I'm going to open up my own yoga studio, and here we are."

Simpkins has continued to promote a welcoming and diverse atmosphere for yogis of all levels, with every detail meant to bring about zen moments.

"With the space, it's just really important to me that everyone, no matter what they're coming from or going through, feels welcome," Simpkins said. "Everything from the colors on the walls to the type of music we use, our teachers, we want people to know when they walk in here, whatever fitness levels or goals they have, they're going to find something that works for them."

It's not lost on this Black business owner the inclusive environment she's created for the entire community surrounding her studios at 18th Street and Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia.

"She makes it easy to jump in," Emme Emmer said. "I love that she says 'everybody is here for yoga.' It's not about being perfect. It's about showing up."

"We have expanded our content recently to serve the families of our community, so we have children's programming here, we have some really amazing prenatal stuff," Simpkins said. "We just re-introduced our monthly art galleries. I think I am quite proud of myself on days when I wake up and I'm feeling tired, it doesn't blow past me that I am the first woman in any generation of my family to get to make these choices, and to build a business and build something for my community."

She has this advice for those who may want to break into the wellness industry.

"Audacity and authenticity," Simpkins said. "A lot of times, we can underestimate the power that we have. It is amazing where a welcoming smile and a warm heart can get you and where it can take you."