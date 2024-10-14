Philadelphia firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm brush fire in Upper Roxborough

About 120 Philadelphia firefighters are battling a three-alarm brush fire in Upper Roxborough that injured a firefighter Monday afternoon, the department said.

According to a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department, the brush fire broke out just before 12:45 p.m. near Nixon Street and Port Royal Avenue. It's unclear at this time what ignited the fire.

Firefighters battled the two-alarm blaze for two hours before the department upgraded the fire to a three-alarm fire.

A firefighter is now stable after being injured and treated at the scene, the PFD spokesperson said.

Residents in the area have reported a strong smell of smoke and some who live nearby have been told by their residential property to be ready to evacuate if necessary.

The department is advising residents that if they smell smoke, to stay inside, close the windows and avoid the area.

Sometime after 3 p.m., the fire spread to at least one structure, according to a Philadelphia fire spokesperson. It's unclear at this time what the structure is.