Upper Merion supervisors reject applications seeking to build data centers

A battle over the proposed development of five data centers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, came down to a vote Thursday night, and it appears the residents opposing it have come out on top, at least for now.

It was a tense, hourslong meeting Thursday. At one point, Brian O'Neill — the applicant — confronted the Upper Merion Township Board of Supervisors, saying he'd stay all night to answer their questions. The board was unwilling.

O'Neill responded that it was clear the board wanted to deny the plan and go home.

There were loud cheers Thursday night after Upper Merion supervisors rejected five applications seeking to construct data center-related developments. The proposed square footage would be nearly double that of the nearby King of Prussia Mall.

"Prove this won't negatively affect Upper Merion residents," Steve Snyder, a community member, said.

One resident after another asked board members to deny the data center plans.

"Vote no against all these hyperscale AI data center proposals," Courtney Smith said.

"We have over 20,000 signatures," Patty Erickson said.

Josh Stevens was the lone voice supporting the projects that have come nationally under scrutiny for noise and pressure on public water and energy systems.

"We have the opportunity here to embrace property rights, but also technology and progress," Stevens said.

Board members appeared to grow impatient with the process. At times, they accused O'Neill of withholding adequate information, which prevented the board from making an informed decision.

"How do you expect us to make an intelligent, informed decision when we don't have those types of details?" William Jenaway, vice chair of the Board of Supervisors, said.

One supervisor described O'Neill's behavior as bullying and an attempt to intimidate.

"I think I'm the one who was intimidated," O'Neill said.

O'Neill said it would be up to his lawyers to appeal with the board of supervisors in Upper Merion or take it straight to court.