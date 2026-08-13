Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, sued over proposed data centers

Upper Merion Township in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, received a lawsuit Wednesday as the battle over proposed data centers continues.

The proposal from MLP Ventures would bring data centers at five locations and more than 4 million square feet of facilities to Upper Merion and West Conshohocken. Proponents say the project could generate significant tax revenue for the township, use a closed-loop water system, meet noise requirements and reduce light pollution.

The developer sued the planning commission and the board of supervisors. Now, the matter is on hold pending a court order, which also could delay the vote, which was set for Thursday.

The board is still set to meet Thursday and according to their posted agenda, they will be considering letters of extension connected to the data center proposal.

Despite the court order, people showed strength in numbers and packed Upper Merion Middle School Wednesday night. It wasn't their first time fighting back against the data centers.

"It's so unfair," one resident said. "It's so unfair to put it in your backyard and think this isn't going to be disruptive to people."

There were some proponents of the project who spoke on Wednesday night.

"Let's choose capitalism, progress, technology, and morality," one resident said. "The rejection of these data centers does not represent a community uniting to defend its interests, but rather ignorance and short-sightedness blocking long-term prosperity and human flourishing."

While no decision has been made, people say this will not be the last time the township will hear from them.

"We got kids and some of us like me, we're here to retire," Joe Sotolotto said. "I don't want to have to move, but if this goes through, I'm gone."