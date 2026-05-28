Upper Merion Township residents pack meeting to oppose data center development plan

Upper Merion residents packed a township meeting room Wednesday night, voicing fierce opposition to a proposed multi-site data center development that would bring more than 4 million square feet of facilities to Upper Merion and West Conshohocken.

More than 300 people attended the Upper Merion Planning Commission meeting at Freedom Hall, with crowds overflowing into the lobby. Throughout the night, residents repeatedly interrupted a presentation from the CEO of MLP Ventures, Brian O'Neill, at times forcing officials to pause proceedings and attempt to restore order.

The proposal from MLP Ventures would place data centers at five locations, including sites along Renaissance Boulevard, Horizon Drive, and at Swedeland and River roads.

During the presentation, O'Neill defended the project, saying the facilities would operate using a closed-loop water system, meet noise requirements and be "dark sky approved" to reduce light pollution. O'Neill also said the project could generate significant tax revenue for the township.

"The extra tax revenue that we provide can take a great thing and maybe make it a little better," O'Neill said during the meeting.

But some residents questioned both the scale of the development and the company's track record. During the public comment period, Upper Merion Tax Collector Evelyn Ankers said businesses tied to the developer had not paid taxes on time, drawing loud applause from the audience.

"With all due respect, I think the best way to increase property tax revenue in Upper Merion is to pay the taxes," Ankers said.

Residents opposing the project raised concerns about environmental impacts.

"They say, 'Oh, they bring jobs, they bring tax revenue.' It's just not true," said Jessica Gambino. "They pollute waterways, they pollute land, they pollute air."

Others attended the meeting in support of the project, including members of Steamfitters Local 420, who said the development could create significant construction work in the region.

"I've worked on a lot of these projects," said Orville Robinson, of Steamfitters Local 420. "This is going to put a lot of hours into our local union. It's going to keep our members working, provide for their families."

No decisions were made Wednesday night. The proposal still faces a lengthy approval process, with additional public meetings expected in the months ahead.