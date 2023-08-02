Bucks County roads damaged after flooding reopened: PennDOT

UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- A group of Bucks County roads that were damaged by flooding last month are now reopened, PennDOT said in a news release Wednesday.

Heavy rain on Saturday, July 15 flooded and damaged parts of Taylorsville Road, Route 532 and Route 32. The area got an astonishing 6 to 7 inches of rain in under an hour.

The roads were reopened ahead of schedule, according to the state.

The flooding killed at least six people, including members of a family headed to a barbecue when they were swept up in flash flood water along Route 532, also called Washington Crossing Road.

The flooding killed Enzo DePiero, 78 and Linda DePiero, 74, both of Newtown Township, along with 53-year-old Susan Barnhart of Titusville, New Jersey, 32-year-old Katie Seley of Charleston, South Carolina and 64-year-old Yuko Love of Newtown Township.

Two children were also missing after the flood. Two-year-old Mattie Sheils, Seley's daughter, was found nearly a week later in the Delaware River in Philadelphia more than 30 miles away.

After days of searching without finding her missing brother, 9-month-old Conrad Sheils, the search was called off.