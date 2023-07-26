Search ends for missing for 9-month-old swept away in Bucks County flash floods

UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The Upper Makefield Township Police Department has ended the search for 9-month-old Conrad Sheils, who was swept in flash flooding earlier in July, along with six others.

The search lasted nearly two weeks since Sheils and his family got caught in the floodwaters on July 15.

"At this point, we have exhausted all means of attempting to locate Conrad. With broken hearts, we regretfully announce that the active search for Conrad has concluded. The family has been made aware of this development and they would like to express their deepest gratitude for all those involved in the search efforts to bring Conrad home and to all of you for all your outpouring of love, support, and kind words during this extremely difficult time," the Upper Makefield PD wrote in a Facebook post in part on Wednesday.

The flash floods left six others dead, including Conrad's 2-year-old sister, Mattie, and his mother, 32-year-old Katheryn Seley.

Conrad's father, grandmother and 4-year-old brother were able to get to safety during the flash floods.

Police said hundreds of personnel were used to search for Conrad, including drones, boats, K9s, divers sonar and air assets.

Crews searched along the Pennsylvania and New Jersey sides of the Delaware River, and stayed in contact with agencies as south as Marcus Hook in Delaware County during their efforts.

Last weekend, the body of Mattie Shiels was located after nearly a week of searching.

Conrad, Mattie and their mother traveled to Bucks County from South Carolina. The family was on their way to a BBQ when their car got swept in the floodwaters on July 15.

At a vigil on Sunday at the Garden of Reflection for the flash flood victims, Conrad and Mattie's grandmother, Dahlia Galindez, spoke for the first time publicly in front of an emotional crowd.

"It's an absolute miracle. I guess I get to stay here for a while. I kind of wanted to be with Katie and the children, but that wasn't my choice," Galindez said.

"We got out of the car. The water was up to my shins. I took a few steps, and I was swept under the guard rail along with my daughter Katie and my grandchildren," she added.

Along with Conrad, Mattie and Seley, 78-year-old Enzo Depiero and 74-year-old Linda Depiero, 64-year-old Yuko Love and 53-year-old Susan Barnhart were killed.