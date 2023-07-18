Watch CBS News
Search intensifies for missing children swept away by Bucks County flash floods

Search continues for missing children swept away by raging flood waters in Bucks County
Search continues for missing children swept away by raging flood waters in Bucks County 02:21

UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Search efforts are intensifying in Bucks County for a toddler and her baby brother who were swept away by flash floods over the weekend. Five other people were killed during Saturday's severe weather.

Rescue teams have ramped up their search, turning to sonar technology, aerial surveillance and rescue dogs to try to track down the two missing kids, 2-year-old Matilda Sheils and 9-month-old Conrad Sheils.

During a news conference Monday, officials identified five victims who drowned Saturday after sudden flash flooding from Hughes Creek rushed onto Washington Crossing Road, trapping at least 11 cars in an instant.

Search teams recovered the bodies of 78-year-old Enzo Depiero and 74-year-old Linda Depiero, along with 53-year-old Susan Barnhart, 64-year-old Yuko Love and 32-year-old Katheryn "Katie" Seley.

Seley and her family live in South Carolina but were visiting relatives when the water surged.

Officials say they did not drive into the high water but rather were caught by it and became trapped.

Seley's mother, fiancé and 4-year-old son were able to get to safety, but her 2-year-old daughter Mattie and 9-month-old son Conrad have yet to be found.

The children's uncle addressed the media Monday.

"The compassion, kindness and bravery have given us strength in this unspeakably difficult time," Scott Ellis said. "And their commitment to bringing Conrad and Mattie home is unwavering."

Rescue crews had to scale back their search efforts overnight for safety reasons, but were back out in full force Tuesday morning, this time with the help of additional crews coming from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

They say they will not stop searching until the two children are found.

Officials in Upper Makefield Township are planning another news conference Tuesday. It's scheduled for around 3 p.m.

