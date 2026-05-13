Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people taken to a hospital after ambulance crash in Upper Dublin, Pennsylvania

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt,
Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner is an award-winning reporter/multiskilled journalist for CBS News Philadelphia, where he primarily covers South Jersey.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Three people have been transported to a hospital after a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle in Upper Dublin Township, Pennsylvania.

Montgomery County dispatchers say first responders were called out to the crash scene at Fitzwatertown and Susquehanna roads just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Images from Chopper 3 show a civilian vehicle with its roof torn off and the ambulance with visible damage.

upper-dublin-pennsylvania-ambulance-crash.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Dispatchers could not confirm if the ambulance was responding to or coming from a call involving a patient.

The crash is under investigation, and the conditions of the victims have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue