3 people taken to a hospital after ambulance crash in Upper Dublin, Pennsylvania

Three people have been transported to a hospital after a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle in Upper Dublin Township, Pennsylvania.

Montgomery County dispatchers say first responders were called out to the crash scene at Fitzwatertown and Susquehanna roads just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Images from Chopper 3 show a civilian vehicle with its roof torn off and the ambulance with visible damage.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Dispatchers could not confirm if the ambulance was responding to or coming from a call involving a patient.

The crash is under investigation, and the conditions of the victims have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.