Upper Darby mayor issues statement after DUI arrest

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer has issued a statement following her arrest on suspicion of DUI last week. Keffer says she is being treated for alcohol addiction after police pulled her over last Thursday night in Upper Chichester Township.

Police say she was driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight, and they smelled alcohol on her breath.

On Monday, Keffer released a statement apologizing to the people of Upper Darby.

"As Mayor of Upper Darby, I realize that I am held to a higher standard and I am prepared to face the consequences of my actions," Keffer said.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Keffer was given field sobriety tests, according to police, at which time an officer determined she was not capable of driving.

After exiting her Toyota Corolla for field sobriety tests, Keffer had "slurred speech, glassy bloodshot eyes, had unstable balance and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath," an Upper Chichester officer wrote in the affidavit.

Investigators say she was taken to the police department where they say she refused a blood test.

You can read her full statement below:

On Thursday, January 26, 2023 I was involved in a traffic incident. I have been cooperating fully with local authorities in Upper Chichester. As Mayor of Upper Darby, I realize that I am held to a higher standard and I am prepared to face the consequences of my actions. I will be forever grateful that no one was physically harmed in this incident. I apologize to my family, my staff, and my constituents for this severe error in judgment. I realize that this may be hard for some to forgive but I ask that you look at my 9+ years of public service and not just this one terrible decision. I am seeking professional treatment for alcohol addiction. An estimated 15 million people struggle with an alcohol use disorder in the United States, but less than 10% of them receive treatment. I hope there are others who can learn from my experience and seek the help they need.



I want to do well by the community and see Upper Darby grow and prosper. I want our community to be safer, cleaner, and full of opportunity. It's why I ran for office, and why I am committed to getting the help I need to do just that. I am proud of my accomplishments over the last three years but must also acknowledge the stress of the constant personal attacks from those who do not share my vision for Upper Darby. My treatment plan includes finding healthy ways to handle these stressors so that I can continue to fulfill my promise to reform, reinvest, and revitalize Upper Darby. I want to thank those who have reached out to express their support and understanding during this difficult time. My Acting Co-Chief Administrative Officers, Alison Dobbins and Rita LaRue, continue to oversee day to day operations of the government. I have full confidence that they will ensure the smooth operation of Upper Darby Township.