Pa. mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI: police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer was arrested Thursday evening in Upper Chichester Township on suspicion of DUI after a sergeant with the department confirmed to CBS3 this morning Keffer was observed driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight.

Keffer was given field sobriety tests, according to police, at which time an officer determined she was not capable of driving.

Investigators say she was taken to the police department where they say she refused a blood test.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police pulled Keffer over after 9 p.m.

After exiting her Toyota Corolla for field sobriety tests, Keffer had "slurred speech, glassy bloodshot eyes, had unstable balance and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath," an Upper Chichester officer wrote in the affidavit.

Upper Darby officials sent a statement Friday afternoon.

Last evening, Mayor Barbarann Keffer was involved in a traffic incident and plans to cooperate fully with local authorities in Upper Chichester. The Mayor was arrested on suspicion of DUI and released. Mayor Keffer and her family request privacy as they deal with the personal aspects of this incident and she will offer additional comment in the near future.

"I can assure you that the government is operating as usual to serve the residents, businesses, and visitors of Upper Darby, with our administrative leadership and their team members focused on providing municipal services, programs, and activities to the community," township Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Alison Dobbins said in an email.

Sources say Keffer was at a political fundraiser last night before the traffic stop.

It's alleged by police Keffer hit a guiderail, damaged her car and kept going before being pulled over.