Brawl near Upper Darby High School ends with teen stabbed

By Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Upper Darby Police Department said a fight after school Wednesday ended with a kid being stabbed in the face. It happened in the Bond Shopping Center parking lot near State Road and Landsdowne Avenue.

The victim is stable.

The Upper Darby School District said the victim is a student at Upper Darby High School.

Police said the attacker was identified and charges are pending.

Other teens were arrested for fighting, according to police.

Upper Darby School District Superintendent Daniel McGarry released a statement regarding the incident.

"We have been informed that this incident involved a large number of students. Students who were not directly involved in the incident will have access to counseling services tomorrow at Upper Darby High School," McGarry said. "We recognize that witnessing such a serious incident is traumatic, and we will have support in place for students who need it."

