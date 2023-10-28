Police officer thrown into glass window at Upper Darby store

Police officer thrown through glass window at Upper Darby Dollar General

Police officer thrown through glass window at Upper Darby Dollar General

Police officer thrown through glass window at Upper Darby Dollar General

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A police officer is recovering after being thrown into a glass window in Upper Darby on Friday night.

This happened at a Dollar General store near 69th and Market Streets around 7 p.m. Friday.

A Dollar General store at 69th and Market Streets in Upper Darby. Police say an officer was injured after being thrown into a glass window outside the store. CBS News Philadelphia

We're told as officers responded to the area, one of them was pushed through the window.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.