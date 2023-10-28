Police officer thrown into glass window at Upper Darby store
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A police officer is recovering after being thrown into a glass window in Upper Darby on Friday night.
This happened at a Dollar General store near 69th and Market Streets around 7 p.m. Friday.
We're told as officers responded to the area, one of them was pushed through the window.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries.
Police say they have a suspect in custody.
