Police officer thrown into glass window at Upper Darby store

By Ben Payne, Chase Morrison, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A police officer is recovering after being thrown into a glass window in Upper Darby on Friday night. 

This happened at a Dollar General store near 69th and Market Streets around 7 p.m. Friday.

A Dollar General store at 69th and Market Streets in Upper Darby. Police say an officer was injured after being thrown into a glass window outside the store. CBS News Philadelphia

We're told as officers responded to the area, one of them was pushed through the window.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

First published on October 28, 2023 / 8:47 AM

