Fight leads to cancellation of Upper Darby-Bonner/Prendergast high school football game: police

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A high school football game between Upper Darby and Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast was canceled Friday night after a physical fight. Upper Darby police said on Twitter that reports of a shooting were false.

There were reports of a shooting at tonights Monsignor Bonner/Upper Darby Football game. These reports are FALSE! There was a physical fight, the game was cancelled and police are clearing the area. Please do not come to the area of the high school. We will keep everyone updated. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) August 27, 2022

The fight was minor, according to police, but the crowd reacted after hearing someone banging on something. Police said the crowd mistaken the banging noise for gunshots.

Police said there are no signs that any shots were fired.

Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast was leading 12-0 at the time of the cancellation, according to Delaware County Daily Times reporter Jack McCaffery.

No injuries were reported, according to police.