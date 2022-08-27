Watch CBS News
Fight leads to cancellation of Upper Darby-Bonner/Prendergast high school football game: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A high school football game between Upper Darby and Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast was canceled Friday night after a physical fight. Upper Darby police said on Twitter that reports of a shooting were false.

The fight was minor, according to police, but the crowd reacted after hearing someone banging on something. Police said the crowd mistaken the banging noise for gunshots.

Police said there are no signs that any shots were fired.

Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast was leading 12-0 at the time of the cancellation, according to Delaware County Daily Times reporter Jack McCaffery.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 9:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

