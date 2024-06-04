Temple committed to exploring all options, possible solutions to preserve University of the Arts' legacy

University of the Arts alum who was about to join Board of Trustees says University "failed"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University made it clear they're ready to accept University of the Arts students interested in transferring after UArts suddenly announced it plans to close Friday.

The North Philadelphia university said in a statement Tuesday the two schools are still communicating and exploring every option and potential solution to maintain the legacy of the University of the Arts:

"The closing of the University of the Arts is devastating news, both for the Philadelphia and higher education communities. As Philadelphia's public university, Temple is doing all it can to support the arts and higher education in our city. Our top priority is working to ensure that all UArts students have a path to completing their studies. This is a fluid situation, and we continue to gather more information in relation to the University of the Arts' sudden closure. We are committed to continuing conversations with UArts representatives to explore all options and possible solutions to preserve the arts and the rich legacy of this 150-year old institution."

The same day that the University of the Arts first announced it would close down in just one week, Temple said it would offer UArts students a chance to transfer and stay in the city to continue their education.

Temple got the ball rolling on its admissions website by offering a form for additional information requests about the enrollment process for interested transfer students.

Temple's statement about conversations with UArts representatives comes hours after the University of the Arts confirmed that President Kerry Walk stepped down from her position. Walk, who became the fifth president of UArts in August 2023, has yet to make a public statement about her decision to step down.

The University of the Arts closure comes after the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) announced Friday it will withdraw the accreditation of the University of the Arts effective June 1. This decision followed UArts' failure to properly notify MSCHE of its unplanned imminent closure.

University of the Arts is the second art school in Philadelphia to close this year, following the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA), which announced it would shut down at the end of the 2024-25 academic year.

MSCHE decided to strip the institute of its accreditation due to not complying with the commission's requests for written reports, teach-out plans and more.