Philadelphia husband, wife helping people in recovery rebuild lives — with tacos, coffee and yoga

Unity Taqueria serving up second chances — and tacos — in Manayunk

Unity Taqueria serving up second chances — and tacos — in Manayunk

Unity Taqueria serving up second chances — and tacos — in Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A husband and wife in long-term recovery are making an impact in Philadelphia with their "Unity" brand, helping people in recovery rebuild their lives.

One of their businesses is serving up second chances in Manayunk — and tacos.

Rich Schellenberger prepares every taco with gratitude inside Unity Taqueria, also known as Unity Taco, in Manayunk. As the general manager of the restaurant preps each burrito, he can trace back to the days he struggled with substance abuse as a vice president at a top 10 bank in the U.S.

"I was trading derivatives and doing head strategies," Schellenberger said.

Schellenberger's partying led to six years of using. He quickly went from being on top of the world to hitting rock bottom.

"I was a crystal meth addict, an alcoholic," Schellenberger said. "I had been in a car accident, and I got convicted, like a DUI. I had to go to prison. I thought my life was over."

After cleaning himself up but still feeling hopeless, Schellenberger came across the only place to hire him.

"I was putting applications in like 25 a day," Schellenberger said. "I was not getting any responses at all."

Unity Taco not only gave him a job, but he's the general manager and is part of the fight to help others struggling in recovery.

Tricia Vasinda, director of operations, says Unity Taco is part of Unity brands and consists of different businesses, such as a yoga studio, a vegetarian restaurant, a support group, and their latest coffee shop, Unity Java.

It was all started by husband and wife Robert and Ashley Ashford.

"They're both in long-term recovery themselves. For some people, that looks like justice involvement," Vasinda said. "For some people that is maybe being in recovery from substance abuse. It can also be family members who have been affected by that or friends who they've maybe lost."

At one point, Schellenberger felt lost until he found his Unity family. Now, he's responsible for hiring and giving others a second chance.

"I have so much joy and freedom today than I ever had in my life," Schellenberger said. "I am so much happier today. I am happy with who I am. I'm happy with where I am."