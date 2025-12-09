8 Philadelphia youth football team players charged with stealing from Dick's Sporting Goods in Florida

Eight members of a Philadelphia youth football team were charged with felonies after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Dick's Sporting Goods in Florida last weekend.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced the eight teenagers were charged with retail theft over $750 and conspiracy to commit retail theft in connection with the alleged incident that happened Saturday. The teens' ages ranged from 13 to 15 years old.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the theft was caught on surveillance video.

The teens split up into two groups during the theft at Dick's Sporting Goods — one of the groups made a purchase and then met the other in the middle of the store. That's when the teens began to place stolen merchandise inside a Dick's Sporting Goods bag, according to the sheriff's office.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said three of the teens exited Dick's Sporting Goods with the stolen merchandise and were detained by law enforcement. The sheriff's office said they found stolen merchandise inside a black backpack and a Dick's Sporting Goods bag. The five other teenagers were arrested inside the store.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the eight teens were in Davenport, Florida, which is south of Orlando, to play in the Prolifix Nationals tournament with the United Thoroughbreds, a Philly youth football team. They were unable to play in the championship game of the tournament scheduled for later that day, according to the sheriff's office.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the eight teens didn't have any prior criminal history, according to the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center.