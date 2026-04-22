Delaware residents being asked to keep eye out for mystery seeds in mail

Delawareans are being asked to keep an eye out for mysterious packages containing seeds delivered to their mailboxes.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture is warning residents about the unexpected deliveries of seeds that they did not order.

The department says residents should not open the packages and instead hold on to the seeds, packaging and mailing label. People should then either bring or mail the package to the department's headquarters at 2320 S. DuPont Hwy in Dover.

Officials say they know it's tempting to plant them, but warn against it.

"We know it might be tempting to plant them, but we're asking for your help to keep our state's farms, gardens, and green spaces safe," the department posted on social media. "Unsolicited seeds can pose a risk to our local agriculture and environment."

Officials say if you have received the mystery seeds and opened them, not to worry — just put them in a sealed zip-top bag and send them in.

They say people should fill out an intake form on https://de.gov/seedintake before mailing or bringing the seeds in.