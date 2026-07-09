Anchor Ukee Washington celebrates 40 years with CBS News Philadelphia

If you've turned on channel 3 in Philadelphia at any time over the last four decades, chances are you spent some time watching the one and only Ukee Washington.

On July 9, CBS News Philadelphia is proud to celebrate a momentous milestone in Ukee's career as he marks 40 years with the station.

Ukee Washington at the Eyewitness Sports desk CBS Philadelphia

Ukee, who was raised in West Philly, came home in 1986 after stops in Fort Myers and Atlanta and manned the sports desk for another 10 years. In 1995, he moved to the anchor desk, where he's been a trusted source and the heart of this station ever since.

From world leaders and political giants to civil rights icons and Hollywood royalty – he's Denzel Washington's cousin, after all – Ukee's sat down with them all over the years.

Ukee Washington and Denzel Washington CBS Philadelphia

A lover of music, entertainment, and, of course, Philly sports, Ukee has helped lead our community through stories that define generations, tackled social issues and has been a shining advocate for station initiatives like the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities telethons.

Ukee Washington with his CBS News Philadelphia family CBS Philadelphia

In 2008, he was named to the Philadelphia Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2015. And in 2017, Philadelphia City Council named Ukee a "Living Legend" during its observance of Black History Month.

Calm, collected and always cool, Ukee has embodied what it means to be a journalist, friend and member of the CBS Philadelphia family – and yours – for decades.

Ukee Washington CBS Philadelphia

Congratulations on a stellar 40-year career to one of one, Ukee Washington!