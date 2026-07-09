Watch CBS News
Local News

Anchor Ukee Washington celebrates 40 years with CBS News Philadelphia

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon,
Natasha Brown
Natasha Brown
Natasha Brown is the co-anchor of CBS News Philadelphia at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Prior to August 2018, the Emmy-Award winner was the weekend evening anchor of CBS News Philadelphia on CBS and Philly57.
Read Full Bio
Natasha Brown

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

If you've turned on channel 3 in Philadelphia at any time over the last four decades, chances are you spent some time watching the one and only Ukee Washington.

On July 9, CBS News Philadelphia is proud to celebrate a momentous milestone in Ukee's career as he marks 40 years with the station.

Ukee Washington at the Eyewitness Sports desk
Ukee Washington at the Eyewitness Sports desk CBS Philadelphia

Ukee, who was raised in West Philly, came home in 1986 after stops in Fort Myers and Atlanta and manned the sports desk for another 10 years. In 1995, he moved to the anchor desk, where he's been a trusted source and the heart of this station ever since.

From world leaders and political giants to civil rights icons and Hollywood royalty – he's Denzel Washington's cousin, after all – Ukee's sat down with them all over the years.

Ukee Washington and Denzel Washington
Ukee Washington and Denzel Washington CBS Philadelphia

A lover of music, entertainment, and, of course, Philly sports, Ukee has helped lead our community through stories that define generations, tackled social issues and has been a shining advocate for station initiatives like the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities telethons.

Ukee Washington with his CBS News Philadelphia family
Ukee Washington with his CBS News Philadelphia family CBS Philadelphia

In 2008, he was named to the Philadelphia Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2015. And in 2017, Philadelphia City Council named Ukee a "Living Legend" during its observance of Black History Month.

Calm, collected and always cool, Ukee has embodied what it means to be a journalist, friend and member of the CBS Philadelphia family – and yours – for decades.

Ukee Washington
Ukee Washington CBS Philadelphia

Congratulations on a stellar 40-year career to one of one, Ukee Washington!

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue