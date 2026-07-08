Uber driver allegedly shot by teen in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood, sources say

An Uber driver was allegedly shot by a teenager in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

At around noon, police said officers responded to the 5700 block of Boyer Street for a report of a stabbing, but they later determined a shooting happened on the 900 block of East Price Street, which is a block away.

Police said the Uber driver was in a black 2022 Honda CR-V to pick up a passenger on the 900 block of East Price Street. When he arrived, police said the shooter, allegedly a male between 16 and 18 years old, opened the vehicle's rear passenger door.

According to police, the suspected shooter then went into the front passenger seat and announced a robbery with a blue handgun.

The Uber driver attempted to exit the vehicle and flee when he was shot in the chest, police said. The man was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition, according to police.

Police said the suspect didn't steal anything during the shooting. He was last seen wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt with black pants.

The shooting is under investigation.