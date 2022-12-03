Watch CBS News
Local News

U.S. Marshals, FBI warn of phone scams impersonating them

/ CBS Philadelphia

U.S. Marshals, FBI warn of phone scam
U.S. Marshals, FBI warn of phone scam 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phone scammers are posing as the FBI, U.S. Marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials, prompting a response from the agencies this weekend.

In the scams, callers tell the victims they can avoid being arrested by sending them cash or a prepaid debit card.

Authorities are reminding people none of these officials would call or offer this deal.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 6:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.