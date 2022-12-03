U.S. Marshals, FBI warn of phone scams impersonating them
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phone scammers are posing as the FBI, U.S. Marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials, prompting a response from the agencies this weekend.
In the scams, callers tell the victims they can avoid being arrested by sending them cash or a prepaid debit card.
Authorities are reminding people none of these officials would call or offer this deal.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.