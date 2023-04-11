Watch CBS News
Army dad serving overseas surprises daughter at school Career Day

Army dad serving overseas travels home for daughter's school Career Day
Army dad serving overseas travels home for daughter's school Career Day 01:03

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A little girl in Bucks County got an emotional surprise during Career Day at school.

Lydia is in kindergarten in Miss Kane's class at Tawanka Elementary School in Langhorne. When she was explaining to the class what a soldier does, her father,  Army Sgt. 1st Class Chris Thompson, surprised her.   

"You don't remember anything else, munchkin?" Thompson said. Then Lydia turns around, realizes it's her dad, and jumps into his arms.

Thompson's heartwarming appearance was unexpected as he's been serving overseas. 

The Neshaminy School District posted this great video of their reunion on their Facebook page.  

First published on April 11, 2023 / 12:06 PM

