Tyree Wallace files wrongful conviction lawsuit against Philadelphia, police department

A man who spent more than two decades in prison for a crime he did not commit is suing the city of Philadelphia, the police department, and several detectives involved in the case. Tyree Wallace was released from custody late last year.

Wallace was sentenced to life in prison in 1997 for second-degree murder. Witnesses who testified against Wallace recanted their testimony. A judge vacated the conviction last summer.

Wallace talked Tuesday morning about why he's filing a civil rights lawsuit.

"So I don't stand here today not as only someone who is seeking justice for himself," Wallace said. "I stand here today as a voice for countless people who have been preyed upon by this predatory system."

The city has not commented on the lawsuit.