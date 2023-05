Digital Brief: May 28, 2023 (AM)

During a busy holiday weekend down the shore, North Wildwood Police are urging everyone to lock their vehicle doors.

Police say they are looking for two suspects in connection to several car burglaries that happened early this morning on 19th Avenue.

If you have any information on the suspects contact North Wildwood Police.