Two Pennsylvania students named among 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Two Pennsylvania students were among the 161 high school seniors named U.S. Presidential Scholars for their achievements in academics, the arts, and career and technical educational fields.

From here in our area, Aneri Shethji, a North Allegheny Senior High School senior, and Prithvi Vijay Narayanan of State College Area High School were among 161 seniors to earn the recognition.

"The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation's schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others, and embrace opportunities to lead."

For the last 60 years, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars has picked students based on their academic success, excellence in the arts, and technical education, and other areas based on essays, school evaluations, and a commitment to community service and leadership.

With more than 3 million students expected to graduate high school this coming year, there were nearly 6,000 candidates who qualified for the honor.

The commission picks two students from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad.

The 2024 winners will be honored this summer with an online reception.

You can see the full list of winners at this link.