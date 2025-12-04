Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men charged in connection with double homicide outside Bordentown, New Jersey gas station

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Two men are now facing charges in connection with a double homicide outside a gas station in Bordentown, New Jersey.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday that 23-year-old Justford Doe and 21-year-old Giovanni Varanese were charged with first-degree murder and other related charges for the deaths of two men on Nov. 5.

Daniel Patterson, 22, and Mason Knott, 21, both died after being shot in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven/Valero gas station at the intersection of Route 130 North and Farnsworth Avenue. The prosecutor's office said Patterson managed to walk into the convenience store and ask for help before he walked back outside, collapsed and died.

Knott died after being taken to an area hospital.

Prosecutors said Doe and Varanese fled from the gas station in a Jeep, which they eventually crashed in Florence Township, and then ran from that scene as well.

Doe, who is from Philadelphia, and Varanese, who's from Cherry Hill, were both served with their warrants inside the Philadelphia Department of Prisons, where they're being held in connection with different offenses. The prosecutor's office said it's working to have both men extradited to New Jersey, where the case will be presented to a Burlington County grand jury.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue