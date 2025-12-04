2 men charged in connection with double homicide outside Bordentown, New Jersey gas station

Two men are now facing charges in connection with a double homicide outside a gas station in Bordentown, New Jersey.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday that 23-year-old Justford Doe and 21-year-old Giovanni Varanese were charged with first-degree murder and other related charges for the deaths of two men on Nov. 5.

Daniel Patterson, 22, and Mason Knott, 21, both died after being shot in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven/Valero gas station at the intersection of Route 130 North and Farnsworth Avenue. The prosecutor's office said Patterson managed to walk into the convenience store and ask for help before he walked back outside, collapsed and died.

Knott died after being taken to an area hospital.

Prosecutors said Doe and Varanese fled from the gas station in a Jeep, which they eventually crashed in Florence Township, and then ran from that scene as well.

Doe, who is from Philadelphia, and Varanese, who's from Cherry Hill, were both served with their warrants inside the Philadelphia Department of Prisons, where they're being held in connection with different offenses. The prosecutor's office said it's working to have both men extradited to New Jersey, where the case will be presented to a Burlington County grand jury.